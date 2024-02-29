Feb 29, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to today's Pacific Basin 2023 annual results announcement conference call. I'm pleased to present Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Martin Fruergaard; and Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Michael Jorgensen. Mr. Fruergaard, please begin.



Martin Fruergaard - Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd - Chief Executive Officer



Thank you very much and welcome, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for attending Pacific Basin's 2023 annual result earnings call. As said, my name is Martin Fruergaard, CEO of Pacific Basin, and I'm joined by our CFO, Michael Jorgensen.



Assuming that you have already gone through the presentation, we will briefly highlight some of the key points discussed it before we proceed with the Q&A session. Please turn to slide 3.



First of all, let me start by extending my appreciation to our dedicated seafarers and shore-based employees who have contributed to delivering a strong set of results in 2023. In 2023, we achieved a net profit of $109 million and an underlying profit of $119 million with an EBITDA of $347