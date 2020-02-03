Feb 03, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the first half 2020 results briefing. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference call is being recorded.



I'd now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, CEO and Managing Director, Mr. Mark Coulter. Thank you. Please go ahead.



Mark Coulter - Temple & Webster Group Ltd - Co-Founder, CEO, MD, Customer Experience Officer & Director



Thank you, Kevin. Good morning, everybody, and thank you for your time.



This morning, Mark Tayler and I will be taking you through the Temple & Webster's results for the first half of financial year 2020. We will be referring to key slides from the investor presentation deck that was uploaded to the ASX this morning.



Once again, it's great to be presenting good news. Revenue for the half ended at $74.1 million, up 50% year-on-year. The operating leverage, which we talked about in the last couple of reporting periods, can be seen with revenue growth outpacing cost growth. This resulted in an