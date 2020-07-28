Jul 28, 2020 / 12:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the Temple & Webster Full Year Results 2020 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Mr. Mark Coulter, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Temple & Webster. Thank you, sir. Please go ahead.
Mark Coulter - Temple & Webster Group Ltd - Co-Founder, CEO, MD, Customer Experience Officer & Director
Thanks, Christian. Good morning, everybody, and thank you for your time today. Once again, it gives me great pleasure to be presenting some terrific results this morning. We have uploaded an investor deck onto the ASX, which myself and Mark Tayler will be taking you through.
The headlines are: full year revenue was up 74% year-on-year. However, this growth accelerated across the year, with the second half finishing up 96% versus pcp and the final quarter up 130% against the same period last year. Our EBITDA grew to $8.5 million, up almost 500
Full Year 2020 Temple & Webster Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 28, 2020 / 12:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...