Jul 28, 2020 / 12:30AM GMT

Mark Coulter - Temple & Webster Group Ltd - Co-Founder, CEO, MD, Customer Experience Officer & Director



Thanks, Christian. Good morning, everybody, and thank you for your time today. Once again, it gives me great pleasure to be presenting some terrific results this morning. We have uploaded an investor deck onto the ASX, which myself and Mark Tayler will be taking you through.



The headlines are: full year revenue was up 74% year-on-year. However, this growth accelerated across the year, with the second half finishing up 96% versus pcp and the final quarter up 130% against the same period last year. Our EBITDA grew to $8.5 million, up almost 500