Thank you. Good morning, everybody, and thank you for your time today. This morning, Mark Tayler and I will take you through the investor deck uploaded to the ASX. I'll begin by giving you an overview of the year, after which I'll hand over to Mark to take you through the numbers in more detail. I will then quickly take you through our strategy before throwing it and open to questions.



Before beginning, I would like to acknowledge the difficult period that many Australians are currently living through. At Temple & Webster, we do not take for granted how fortunate we are to still be able to trade during this lockdown. Our singular goal is to keep delivering our customer --