Thanks, Homi. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for your time. I would like to begin by acknowledging the Traditional Owners and Custodians of the Country throughout Australia. I'm joined today by our CFO, Mark Tayler; and together, we will be taking you through FY '23 and our plan for the future. Please see the investor deck for more detail.



We knew coming into the 2023 financial year that it was likely to be challenging, following on from 2 years of COVID impact to trading periods. However, we also recognized early on that we needed to adjust our strategy as customers