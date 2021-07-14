Q2 2021 Sats ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 14, 2021 / 06:30AM GMT

Sondre Gravir - Sats ASA - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to our presentation of the second quarter of 2021. My name is Sondre Gravir, the CEO of SATS, and together with me here today, we have Cecilie Elde, our CFO.



We will run a Q&A session in Teams at 10:30 today to allow some more time for those of you following us to look into the report and numbers. You will find a link to this Q&A session on our website under Investor Relations. And if you can't join the Q&A session and have questions, please contact our IR responsible, Stine, directly.



The second quarter has been a mixed quarter, starting with closed clubs and ending with a strong reopening of all clubs. In May, we were finally allowed to reopen our clubs in Denmark and late May in the Greater Oslo area. All clubs are now open and we see a strong recovery after the reopening. We see strong visit levels, high activation of the existing member base and strong sales of new memberships.



Our vision in SATS is to make people healthier and happier. And during the pandemic, public health has taken a hit, and