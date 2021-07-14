Jul 14, 2021 / 06:30AM GMT
Sondre Gravir - Sats ASA - CEO
Good morning, and welcome to our presentation of the second quarter of 2021. My name is Sondre Gravir, the CEO of SATS, and together with me here today, we have Cecilie Elde, our CFO.
We will run a Q&A session in Teams at 10:30 today to allow some more time for those of you following us to look into the report and numbers. You will find a link to this Q&A session on our website under Investor Relations. And if you can't join the Q&A session and have questions, please contact our IR responsible, Stine, directly.
The second quarter has been a mixed quarter, starting with closed clubs and ending with a strong reopening of all clubs. In May, we were finally allowed to reopen our clubs in Denmark and late May in the Greater Oslo area. All clubs are now open and we see a strong recovery after the reopening. We see strong visit levels, high activation of the existing member base and strong sales of new memberships.
Our vision in SATS is to make people healthier and happier. And during the pandemic, public health has taken a hit, and
Q2 2021 Sats ASA Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 14, 2021 / 06:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...