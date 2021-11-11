Q3 2021 Sats ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 11, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT

Sondre Gravir - Sats ASA - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to the presentation of the third quarter 2021. My name is Sondre Gravir, the CEO of SATS. And together with me here today is Cecilie Elde, our CFO. We will run a Q&A session on Teams at 10:30 today to allow some more time for those of you following this to look into our report and the numbers. You will find the link to this Q&A session on our website under Investor Relations, and we really hope to see many of you there.



This third quarter has been a strong quarter for SATS. We are back on track after a rather quick and very positive recovery. We have seen a record high member growth, increasing the member base with 41,000 during the quarter, the strongest member growth during a quarter in SATS' history. And after October, the member base was back to pre-pandemic level. We have managed a strong activation of the member base, and we see a similar behavior as pre-pandemic. This, combined with the increased focus on health and training, has resulted in positive development in yield, visits, personal training and retail. We have also been