Q4 2021 Sats ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 11, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

Sondre Gravir - Sats ASA - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to this presentation of our fourth quarter 2021. My name is Sondre Gravir, the CEO of SATS. And together with me here today is Cecilie Elde, our CFO.



We will run a Q&A session in Teams at 10:30 today to allow some more time to look into the report and numbers. And you will find the link to this Q&A session on our website under Investor Relations, and we hope to see many of you there.



Let's start with a short summary of the quarter. We ended the quarter with 262 clubs and 669,000 members, total revenues of NOK 1,002 million and adjusted EBITDA of NOK 26 million. And Cecilie will, as always, come back to the financials later in the presentation.



Our key messages today are that we delivered a strong member growth in the quarter, but growth slowed down during the second half of the quarter due to heavy restrictions related to the Omicron uncertainty. And now restrictions are being lifted, and we see sales accelerating again.



But the activity level among our members has remained high despite restrictions,