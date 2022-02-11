Feb 11, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT

Sondre Gravir - Sats ASA - CEO



Okay. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to this Q&A session with SATS in connection with our fourth quarter presentation. Here in Oslo, we have Cecilie Elde, our CFO; Martin Stenshall, our Head of IR; and myself, Sondre, the CEO.



So this is the Q&A session, where we follow up on the quarterly presentation we released this morning. Great to see so many of you connecting. We will do this in English as we have some English-speaking participants on the call.



We do not plan to go through any presentation as we did that this morning, when we presented the quarter. But overall, we are satisfied with leaving 2021 behind us with the same member base as we had going out of 2019 and with increasing activity level in our member base.



We'll leave it up to you guys to ask questions. So hopefully, you have a lot of questions, so we can have a good discussion together. (Operator Instructions)



Questions and Answers:

- Sats ASA - CEOYes. Please go ahead, Markus.