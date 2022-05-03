Q1 2022 Sats ASA Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2022 / 06:30AM GMT

Sondre Gravir - Sats ASA - CEO



Good morning. Welcome to this presentation of our first quarter 2022. My name is Sondre Gravir, the CEO of SATS,and together with me here today is Cecilie Elde, our CFO.



We will run a Q&A session in Teams at 10:30 today to allow those of you who followed this presentation some more time to look into the report and numbers. You will find a link to this Q&A session on our website under Investor Relations, and we hope to see many of you there.



We are today reporting a quarter still significantly affected by the pandemic. But we are standing here in Oslo today in May. And it feels good to say that, now, it truly seems like we are leaving the pandemic behind us. It's been a rough ride, 2 years with significant financial losses and challenging operations, but we also gained a lot of positive learnings. Member base is recovered, member satisfaction is higher than ever and member activity level is high. And we have, in these turbulent 2 years, added no less than 35 clubs to our portfolio. So we believe SATS is coming out of the pandemic even better