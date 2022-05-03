Q1 2022 Sats ASA Earnings Call (Q&A) Transcript

May 03, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Sondre Gravir - Sats ASA - CEO



good morning, everyone, and welcome to this Q&A session for the first quarter presentation from SATS. I'm Sondre Gravir, the CEO, and together with me here in the room from the service office in SATS such, we have Cecilie Elde, our CFO, and we have Stine and Martin from IR.



So we did not plan -- as last time, we planned this as just a Q&A session. So I hope we have all been able to read the report and seen the presentation from earlier this morning. And we have set aside 30 minutes for Q&A. So with that, we'll leave the floor open.



Eirik, please go ahead.



Questions and Answers:

- Carnegie Investment Bank AB, Research Division - Research AnalystA couple. On Slide 6 in the deck, you showed some pretty encouraging numbers in terms of activity levels. Could you just give a bit of flavor on that in April? Has the trend from February and March continued?- Sats ASA - CEOYes, we can comment a little bit on the activity level