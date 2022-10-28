Q3 2022 Sats ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2022 / 06:00AM GMT

Sondre Gravir - Sats ASA - CEO



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to our presentation of the third quarter of 2022. My name is Sondre Gravir, and I'm the CEO of Sats, and I'm here today with Cecilie Elde, our CFO.



We will now present our Q3 figures, but please note that this will be a condensed quarterly presentation solely focusing on the quarter that has passed without any outlook. We will host a Sats Capital Markets Day in an hour at 9:00 where we will dedicate more time to see how the future of Sats will be, both in the short and long term and our strategic focus areas. The Q3 Q&A will thus be merged with the CMD Q&A and this schedule as the last part of the CMD presentation, at around 11:10 today.



We have the third quarter with significant member growth despite a challenging macroeconomic backdrop. The growth is driven both by very strong sales of new membership and lower churn compared to pre-pandemic third quarter. And we've seen no signs of weaker consumer sentiment neither going into October. The growth is fueled by a higher marketing push than usual to secure a solid