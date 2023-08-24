Q2 2023 Sats ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 24, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT

Presentation

Aug 24, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Cecilie Elde

Sats ASA - CFO

* Sondre Gravir

Sats ASA - CEO



=====================

Sondre Gravir - Sats ASA - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to our quarterly presentation. I'm Sondre Gravir, the CEO of SATZ, and I'm here with Cecilie Elde, SATS CFO. We will run a Q&A session today in Teams at 10:00 to allow some more time to look into the report and numbers. It's worth noting that this will be a pure Q&A session without any further presentation. You will find the link to this Q&A session in the invitation to this presentation, both at NewsWeb and on our website.



First, let's take the highlights from the quarter. Revenues in the quarter increased by 12% currency adjusted and 18% non-adjusted. The revenue growth is driven both by a combination of increased number of members and higher yield. We have, throughout the quarter, had strong cost control mitigating the current inflationary pressure. The result is a