Q3 2023 Sats ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Stine Klund - Sats ASA - Finance & IR Manager



Sondre will give a brief summary of the presentation before we open up for questions.



Sondre Gravir - Sats ASA - CEO



Thank you, Stine. And good morning everyone and welcome to this Q&A session. As we said when we did the presentation this morning, we will not go through the presentation in itself. This will be mainly on Q&A. So I just wanted to repeat the highlights from this quarter. We are delivering strong financial results. We are delivering an EBITDA before IFRS 16 of NOK 155 million this quarter, year-to-date NOK 486 million. We see steady member growth. We have a significant yield increase. Underlying yield in the basis up 6%. New memberships sold in Q3 are sold at 18% higher price compared to Q3 last year.



And we also see improvement in the club utilization. We have an increased number of members per square meter, also compared to the level we had before COVID. And all of this because we have