Q4 2021 Salmones Camanchaca SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2022 / NTS GMT

Ricardo GarcÃ­a Holtz - Salmones Camanchaca S.A. - Vice-Chairman



Good morning, everyone, to this earnings report of Salmones Camanchaca concluding 2021, a year that started very challenging but ended favorable in our view, and we are happy with the result of the last quarter despite still challenges ahead, which we'll cover during this presentation. But I guess, the main introduction is of this quarter -- of this fourth quarter is getting out of the tunnel that we had for the last about 18 months.



As usually, we will cover markets, financial review of the company, and we'll touch on the specifics of the quarter that are important to be highlighted.



What are the main highlights of this quarter? Certainly, a very important increase in the volume of the company, which was affected in the second and third quarter by the incidence of early 2021. But the company recover is, I would say, normal volumes at the end of the quarter. Very important also, a gradual reduction on the cost and an improvement in the operational performance of the company, as we left behind some of those