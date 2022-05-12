Q1 2022 Salmones Camanchaca SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2022 / NTS GMT

Ricardo GarcÃ­a Holtz - Salmones Camanchaca S.A. - Vice Chairman



Thanks for coming to this first-quarter 2022 earnings report of Salmones Camanchaca. We will -- I'm with Manuel Arriagada, the Managing Director of Salmones Camanchaca. And we plan to cover the highlights of the first quarter, a quarter that -- I would name it as a lot better, a lot better than previous year than the first quarter of 2021. However, and yet not good enough for reasons that we will cover.



This is the agenda for the next 45 minutes. And let me jump into the highlights of the quarter. Profitability certainly improved due to a much better pricing for the quarter. The price impact on the operational EBIT of the company only due to the price was approximately $18 million additional for the operation, compared to prior first quarter of 2021.



And also, we have a smaller impact of extraordinary mortality of the summer of 2022 compared to 2021. That was on the good side. And the extraordinary mortality this year was about half of what it was a year ago, but yet still, about $3.6 million for the quarter.