Aug 18, 2022 / NTS GMT
Ricardo GarcÃa Holtz - Salmones Camanchaca S.A. - Vice Chairman
Thank you for attending the second-quarter earnings report for Salmones Camanchaca. I have good news, is that we are reporting an excellent quarter. In summary, what I would say about this quarter is this. It's a significant recovery of the biological condition of the biomass, a significant recovery of the profitability therefore.
Although, still affected by some surviving fish of the previous year, algae bloom, affecting the cost as we sold those fish. But overall, an excellent quarter. In fact, I would say firmly that this is the best second quarter ever made by Salmones Camanchaca both in terms of harvest, sales, and certainly, EBITDA.
It is the best second quarter that we've had in our history, almost $26 million in EBITDA. As we will see now, a bit more than 12,000 metric ton harvest, 67% above previous year's quarter, and a 66% higher EBITDA. So very good quarter. That's the summary of this.
But what are the highlights of this quarter other than the profitability that I just mentioned? Prices
Q2 2022 Salmones Camanchaca SA Earnings Call Transcript
