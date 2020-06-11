NextCure Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 11, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

David S. Kabakoff - NextCure, Inc. - Independent Chairman of the Board



Good morning, and welcome to the 2020 Annual Meeting of the Stockholders of NextCure, Inc., our first annual meeting as a public company.



I'm David Kabakoff, Chair of the Board of Directors of NextCure. We're holding this meeting virtually over the Internet in order to ensure that the health and welfare of our stockholders, directors and management in the light of the COVID pandemic and to enable us to reach more stockholders and make it easier for them to participate than would be the case with an in-person meeting.



To all of our stockholders, I wish the best for you, your families and your communities in these unprecedented times. There are 2 items of business on today's agenda: first, the election of Class I directors; and second, the ratification of the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the company's independent registered public accounting firm for 2020.



I will act as the chair of the meeting. (Operator Instructions) In addition, after the business portion of the meeting, we will answer