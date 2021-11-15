Nov 15, 2021 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the NextCure Investor and Analyst Oncology Pipeline Update.



I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Tim Mayer, Chief Operating Officer at NextCure. Please go ahead.



Timothy Mayer - NextCure, Inc. - COO



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon. My name is Timothy Mayer, Chief Operating Officer. Welcome to NextCure's virtual R&D update conference call and webcast. You can also join this conference call on NextCure's website at nextcure.com.



We're using slides to accompany our remarks today, which also can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of our website. A replay of this conference call will also be available on our website following today's presentation.



I'd like to introduce NextCure's President and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Richman; our Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Han Myint; and Dr. Roy Herbst, a key opinion leader in lung cancer from