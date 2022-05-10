NextCure Inc at Bank of America Healthcare Conference Transcript

May 10, 2022 / 05:40PM GMT

Alec Warren Stranahan - BofA Securities, Research Division - Associate



Everyone, welcome to day 1 of the 2022 Bank of America Healthcare Conference, and thank you for joining this session with NextCure. My name is Alec Stranahan. I'm Vice President and senior biotech analysts covering NextCure at BofA. It's my pleasure to be joined by Michael Richman, President and CEO of NextCure. And I believe Michael is going to run through some slides upfront to get started, and then we'll go into Q&A after that.



So with that, Michael, over to you.



Michael S. Richman - NextCure, Inc. - Co-Founder, CEO, President & Director



Thank you very much, Alec, and it's a real pleasure to be here. I'd like to thank BofA for the opportunity to present NextCure.



NextCure is a company in Beltsville, Maryland. We're celebrating a little over 6 years at really building a fully-integrated organization focused on next-generation immunomedicines is our forward-looking statement.



I always like to start with this slide. This is our 3 Ps where really sets the