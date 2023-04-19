Apr 19, 2023 / 02:15PM GMT

Gil Blum - Needham & Company - Analyst



Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining me this morning at the third day of the Needham and Company Healthcare Conference. This morning, I have with me Michael Richman, the President and CEO of NextCure. Michael, with that, you have the stage.



Michael Richman - NextCure, Inc. - President & CEO



Great. Thank you so much, Gil, and thanks to the Needham team for including NextCure in the Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference this year. It's great to be with everyone and look forward to walking you through an update on NextCure and our approach towards treating cancer by restoring immune function.



This is our forward-looking statement on slide 2, and now moving into slide 3. This outlines the NextCure opportunity, which we think is quite unique even during these changing times. Our pipeline that I'll walk you through today is quite differentiated. We have three ongoing clinical programs based on novel targets and diverse indications. Each of those three programs will have readouts and updates in this year in