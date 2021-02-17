Feb 17, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT

Johan Nordstrom - Green Landscaping Group AB(publ)-CEO&Executive Director



Thank you very much, [Acquasi], and welcome to the fourth quarter of 2020 report. As mentioned, my name is Johan Nordstrom. And together with me here today is our CFO, Carl-Fredrik Meijer. And with this short introduction, I suggest we dive into our report.



So next slide, please. Now a short introduction to Green Landscaping. Green Landscaping is the leading Nordic landscaping provider. We consist today of 27 subsidiaries located both in Norway as well as in Sweden. And we firmly believe in our decentralized operating structure. This enables us to be close to our customers and have a local decision-making process. We have a large and extensive customer portfolio with very diversified contracts. And we have become