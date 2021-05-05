Q1 2021 Green Landscaping Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT

Johan Nordstrom - Green Landscaping Group AB(publ)-CEO&Executive Director



Thank you very much, and welcome to this phone conference, where we will present our Q1 report covering January through March of 2021. As mentioned, my name is Johan Nordstrom, I'm the CEO of Green Landscaping, and together with me here today is also our CFO, Carl-Fredrik Meijer. And by that, we dive into the presentation here, so the next slide.



So for the Q1 '21 highlights, we reached a sale of SEK 669 million compared to SEK 375 million in the first quarter of 2020. And that represents a significant growth, I would say, by 78%. Organic growth was 33%, and we had or carried out normal winter activities during the year. EBITA amounted to SEK 14.7 million compared to a negative SEK 18.7 million a year ago. So it's a