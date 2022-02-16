Q4 2021 Green Landscaping Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 16, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Green Landscaping Group Audiocast Teleconference for Q4 2021. (Operator Instructions)
Today, I am pleased to present CEO, Johan Nordstrom; and CFO, Carl-Fredrik Meijer. Please go ahead.
Johan Nordstrom - Green Landscaping Group AB(publ)-CEO&Executive Director
Thank you very much. And as mentioned, welcome to our fourth quarter presentation. It's myself, Johan Nordstrom. And together with me here today, we have our CFO, as mentioned, Carl-Fredrik Meijer.
So let's start with the presentation and move into Page 2, please. And as can be seen, we had a very strong quarter where we reached SEK 957 million in sales, representing a growth of 46%. So it was a fairly good growth, I would say. Profit-wise, EBITA, we came in at SEK 83.5 million, and that is also a significant improvement compared to previous year of 153%. Earnings per share in the quarter amounted to SEK 0.61. That is also an increase of close to 50%. Cash flow, not that strong, really. The reason
