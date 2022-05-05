Q1 2022 Green Landscaping Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Johan Nordstrom - Green Landscaping Group AB(publ)-CEO&Executive Director



Sure. Thank you very much. And a warm welcome to you all. We are quite pleased to report the strong improvements in this quarter. So let's dive into the numbers.



Next slide please, Page 2. As can be seen, sales came in at SEK 886 million, which meant that we grew by 33%, which is a quite high growth, but also according to plan in the quarter. Organically, we grew by 5.1%. We are quite pleased with the 5% because that means we are growing with the market and also given that we have made some changes during the course of last year where we had unprofitable units and contracts, which we are no longer dealing with, and we are still