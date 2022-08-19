Q2 2022 Green Landscaping Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 19, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Johan Nordstrom - Green Landscaping Group AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you and welcome, everyone, to this telephone conference. As mentioned, my name is Johan Nordstrom, and together with me here today is our CFO, Carl-Fredrik Meijer. So let's begin. Page 2, please.



And as can be seen, we continued to deliver very strong performance despite that we have inflation and we have had some logistical challenges. And to us, this really proves that we have a very robust business model and we have a well-suited strategy.



So in terms of numbers, we can see that the sales grew by 44% to SEK 1.1 billion in the quarter, and we also had an organic growth of roughly 5%. I will come back to that one a little bit later on.



EBITA came in at SEK 92 million, and