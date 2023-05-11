May 11, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Johan Nordstrom - Green Landscaping Group AB(publ)-CEO



Good morning to you all, and a warm welcome to this conference where we will present the Q1 numbers. And later on, we will open up for questions. So hopefully, we can have a good discussion Presenting today, as mentioned, and as always, it's myself, Johan Nordstrom; and our CFO, Carl-Fredrik Meijer.



Carl-Fredrik Meijer - Green Landscaping Group AB(publ)-CFO&Head of IR



Good morning.



Johan Nordstrom - Green Landscaping Group AB(publ)-CEO



So let's begin here. So moving into the presentation. This is just to give you a brief overview of the Green Landscaping Group. And I assume that most of you are familiar with the business. I won't go into too much details here. But as known, we are a leading company in the landscaping service industry, and we emphasize the service part of the business because that's a long contract, no