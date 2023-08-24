Aug 24, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Johan Nordstrom - Green Landscaping Group AB(publ)-CEO



Okay. A warm welcome to everyone and to the second quarter report from Green Landscaping. Presenting today, as usual, is myself, Johan Nordstrom, the CEO; and our CFO, Carl-Fredrik Meijer.



So let's move to Slide 2, please. We can begin basically here. The second quarter, to sum it up, was successful overall. We can see that sales and profit margins are increasing again and also surpassing our financial goals. The segments in Finland and Other Europe came in with fantastic results where basically everything that could go right did go right. We could see that we had some offset by what happened in Sweden, where we basically made -- have 1 contract where we made a contract-related [acquisition]. We made our first acquisition in Germany, which was quite