Nov 16, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Green Landscaping Group Q3 presentation for 2023. During the questions and answers session, (Operator Instructions). Now I will hand the conference over to the CEO, Johan NordstrÃ¶m; and CFO, Carl-Fredrik Meijer. Please begin your meeting.



Johan NordstrÃ¶m - Green Landscaping Group AB(publ)-CEO



So good morning and welcome to the presentation of our Q3 report covering January through September of 2023. And as mentioned, presenting today is myself, Johan NordstrÃ¶m, and our CFO, Carl-Fredrik Meijer. And so let's dive into page 2, please.



And just a short recap on who we are the Green Landscaping group, a home for entrepreneurs, and we are a leading company in landscaping services in Europe. And we are also the leading consolidator. I would like to say at this point of time where we have activities in Sweden, Norway, Finland and Lithuania. And as of this year also in Germany.



And the model at which we are operating in is a decentralized model, meaning that we have local