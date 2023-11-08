Q3 2023 Addiko Bank AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Addiko Bank AG Q3 Results 2023. Throughout today's recorded presentation or participants will be listen only mode. (Operator Instructions) I will now like to hand the conference over to Herbert Juranek, CEO.
Herbert Juranek - Addiko Bank AG - CEO & Chairman of the Management Board
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to our presentation of the third quarter results 2023, of Addiko Bank. On behalf of my colleagues, Ganesh, Tadej, Edgar and Constantin. Let me guide you through the agenda.
I will start with the executive summary of the highlights of the third quarter and then pass on to Ganesh, who will inform you about our achievements on the business side. In the second chapter, Edgar will give you more insights on our financial performance. And today, we report about our progress in the risk area. At the end, I will do a short wrap up based on our current outlook for 2023. And finally, we will move on to Q&A.
So let's begin with the
