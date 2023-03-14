Q4 2022 Avio SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 14, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Giulio Ranzo - Avio S.p.A. - CEO, GM & Director



Good morning to you all. Thank you for joining the fiscal year '22 Avio results call. I hope you all have the presentation of our results. I will start from the highlights on Page 3.



So mainly 2022 ended in the -- within the guidance, but with a better long-term visibility than we had anticipated. In fact, we reached the revised guidance that we gave in September after the sudden surge of the energy cost, if you may recall. And then in the last part of the year, we achieved a better-than-expected backlog into cash position which provides a much better long-term visibility than we had anticipated.



Profits in 2022 were impacted by an unforeseeable surge in energy costs, which were driven by the Russia-Ukraine conflict as you very