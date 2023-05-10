Q1 2023 Avio SpA Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Operator



Good morning. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Avio First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Giulio Ranzo, CEO. Please go ahead, sir.



Giulio Ranzo - Avio S.p.A. - CEO, GM & Director



Good morning. Good morning to you all, and thank you for joining the first quarter results for Avio. I hope you all have the presentation in front of you. So I would give you, as always, an overview of the highlights of the first quarter. And then Alessandro Agosti, our CFO, will talk about the financials.



As a general remark, as you know, the first quarter is generally soft, but there are a number of important things that are worth reviewing. So if we go to Page 3, what we can report that we think is noteworthy is a record-high order backlog and an improvement in profitability. So in essence, our work to return to flight with Vega is expected. The launch of our Vega rocket is planned by August. And then we will have a Vega