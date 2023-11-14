Q3 2023 Avio SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 14, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Giulio Ranzo - Avio S.p.A. - CEO, GM & Director



Hello, good morning to you all and thank you for joining the 9 months results call. As always, I'm here with Alessandro Agosti, our CFO and I will drive you through the presentation we have posted on the website.



So on Page 2, we have the agenda. I will cover the highlights and the focus of the main facts of the first 9 months and then Alessandro will follow with the financials and then we'll open to questions and answers.



So on Page 3, what are the key highlights of the first 9 months of this year? First of all, on October 2, we announced the conclusion of the investigation for the Vegas C anomaly we suffered in June over our second-stage solid rocket motor and we defined with ESA a return-to-flight path over