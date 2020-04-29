Apr 29, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT
Presentation
Apr 29, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Amaury Boilot
Solutions 30 SE - Group CFO & Member of Executive Board
* Gianbeppi Fortis
Solutions 30 SE - Co-Founder, Chairman of Executive Board & CEO
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Anthony Dick;Portzamparc;Analyst
* Eric Blain;Finance Connect;Analyst
=====================
Gianbeppi Fortis - Solutions 30 SE - Co-Founder, Chairman of Executive Board & CEO
Good afternoon, everybody. Thank you very much for being with us today. It's very special times with this crisis going across Europe, and I guess that most of you are at home confined. I do hope that all of you and your families are well and in good health.
We are going to present the full year 2019 financials and the first quarter 2020 revenues. And with that, I give the floor to Amaury to begin with the numbers that are on Slide 3, for the ones that are following the webcast,
