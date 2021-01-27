Full Year 2020 Solutions 30 SE Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Jan 27, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT

Thank you. Good afternoon, everybody, and thank you for being with us today for our presentation of 2020 revenues. I'm here today together with Amaury Boilot, our CFO. Let me start going to Page 3, please.



Okay. As everybody know, 2020 has been a very special year with an unprecedented virus that has hit all the economies across the board. We have been severely hit in April and May this year, but then we have recovered very fast. And at the end of the year, we can say that we have been gifted because we have registered about 20% growth for the year. Almost a little bit organic, 14% organic. And the growth in the third quarter 2020 has been of 20%, 17% organic.