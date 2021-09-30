Sep 30, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to the Solutions 30 Half Year Results 2021 Call. My name is Rosie, and I'll be your coordinator for today's event. Please note this call is being recorded. And for the duration, your lines will be on listen-only. However, you will have the opportunity to ask questions at the end. (Operator Instructions)
I will now hand you over to Gianbeppi Fortis, Chief Executive Officer, to begin today's conference. Thank you.
Gianbeppi Fortis - Solutions 30 SE - Co-Founder, Chairman of Executive Board & CEO
Thank you, Rosie. Good afternoon, everybody. Thank you for being with us this afternoon for our first half '21 results.
Please, let's go to Slide #5. As you've seen, we had a pretty good first half of the year, with revenues growing by about 20% and EBITDA growing about the same rate. So EUR 440 million of revenues, with almost EUR 50 million of EBITDA. Our cash minus debt position shows a positive EUR 43 million, which is pretty good. And in particular, we had a very good sales intake in the first half of the year with a little
Half Year 2021 Solutions 30 SE Earnings Call Transcript
Sep 30, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...