Q4 2022 Solutions 30 SE Earnings Call Q1 revenue Transcript

Apr 27, 2022 / 04:15PM GMT

Gianbeppi Fortis - Solutions 30 SE - Co-Founder, Chairman of Executive Board & CEO



Thank you. Good evening, everybody, and thank you for being with us today for this conference call. I'm here with Amaury Boilot, our CFO, to present our full year '21 results and Q1 2022 revenue. As usual, we will open the Q&A session at the end of the presentation.



Let's start with Slide 4, please. 2021 was a very busy year for Solutions 30 and our financials reflect only partially our key achievements. As I said earlier this year, in almost 20 years, Solutions 30 has never seen such favorable market conditions given the massive investments that are related to the post-COVID recovery plans. And I remain very confident that our Group will experience strong