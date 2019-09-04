Full Year 2019 Myer Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 04, 2019 / 11:30PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to the analyst investor full year results call with Myer's Chief Executive Officer, John King; and Chief Financial Officer, Nigel Chadwick.
I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. John King. Thank you. Please go ahead.
John Anthony King - Myer Holdings Limited - CEO, MD & Director
Thank you, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to Myer's full year results call for financial year ended July 2019. I'd also like to acknowledge our major colleagues who are joining us on this call on a listen-only basis. I have here with me, Nigel Chadwick, our CFO.
Before I start, I would like to draw your attention to the disclaimer on Page 2 of the presentation deck. Today, I'll give some introductory remarks, then I'll hand over to Nigel to present the financial results in much more detail. I'll then come back and talk about progress against our Customer First Plan. I just want to be very clear, the plan we started last year is the plan we are delivering against today. And it will be the plan we'll deliver against
Sep 04, 2019 / 11:30PM GMT
