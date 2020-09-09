Full Year 2020 Myer Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 09, 2020 / 11:30PM GMT

Thank you for standing by. Good morning, and welcome to the Analyst and Investor call for Myer's 2020 Full Year Results, with Myer's Chief Executive Officer, John King; and Chief Financial Officer, Nigel Chadwick. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand the call over to Mr. John King.



John Anthony King - Myer Holdings Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you, Taylor, and good morning, everybody. Thank you for joining the call today. So welcome to investors and analysts and also to media, who joined on a listen-only basis. I'm John King, CEO of Myer. I'm joined today by Nigel Chadwick, Myer's Chief Financial Officer. Please note that this call is being recorded.



I'll begin with a quick overview of the FY '20 results. Then I'll hand over to Nigel, who will provide you with more financial details, and then we'll come back to me and I'll speak further about our Customer First Plan.



I'll also speak to you today about our COVID overlay for the Customer First Plan, which has been put in place to ensure we're in the best position to operate in this