Myer Holdings Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 29, 2020 / 03:30AM GMT

JoAnne M. Stephenson - Myer Holdings Limited - Independent Acting Chairman



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. My name JoAnne Stephenson, and it's my pleasure to welcome you to the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Myer Holdings Limited. As we gather for this virtual meeting, let us take a moment to recognize the various traditional lands on which we do our business today as well as acknowledge elders, past, present and emerging.



Earlier this morning, Myer's Chairman, Garry Hounsell, announced that he would be stepping down from the Myer Board. Garry took this decision in response to what he considered an untenable situation with Myer's 2 largest shareholders, choosing not to support his reelection. Following Garry's retirement, I have been appointed as acting Chairman of the Board and will be your Chairman for this meeting today.



Today is Myer's first and hopefully last virtual AGM. We made it into hold a virtual AGM in light of the ongoing risks of the COVID-19 pandemic, continuing government restrictions, and most importantly, in the interest of the health and safety of shareholders,