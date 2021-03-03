Half Year 2021 Myer Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 03, 2021 / 10:30PM GMT

John Anthony King - Myer Holdings Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you, and good morning, everybody. Thanks for joining the call today to investors and analysts and also to the media who joined on a listen-only basis. I'm John King, CEO of Myer; and I'm joined today by Nigel Chadwick, our Chief Financial Officer. Please note that this call is being recorded.



I will begin with a quick overview of the half year '21 results. Then I'll hand over to Nigel, who will provide you with more details, and then I will speak further on our Customer First Plan. After that, there'll be an opportunity to ask questions.



The first half results reflect several positive achievements, including the continued strength of our online business as well as a sustained, disciplined