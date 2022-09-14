Full Year 2022 Myer Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 14, 2022 / 11:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Myer Full Year Results 2022. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. John King, CEO. Please go ahead.



John Anthony King - Myer Holdings Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you, Ashley. Good morning, everybody. Apologies for the slight delay. There was some technical issues getting the ASX up today. So hopefully, you all have the presentation.



Thank you for joining the call today to investors and analysts and also to media who joined on a listen-only basis. I'm John King, CEO of Myer, and I'm joined today by Nigel Chadwick, Myer's Chief Financial Officer. Please note that this call is being recorded.



Before going any further, I'd like to take a moment to recognize the various traditional lands on which we do our business today as well as acknowledging elders past, present and emerging.



And so to the agenda for this morning, I'll begin with an overview of the FY '22 results. Then I'll hand over to Nigel, who will provide you with more details