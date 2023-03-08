Half Year 2023 Myer Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 08, 2023 / 10:30PM GMT

John Anthony King - Myer Holdings Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you, Winnie. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining the call today. So good morning to investors and analysts and also to the media who join us on a listen-only basis. I'm John King, CEO of Myer. I'm joined today by Nigel Chadwick, Myer's Chief Financial Officer. Please note, this call is being recorded. Before going any further, I would like to take a moment to recognize the various traditional lands on which we do our business today as well as acknowledging elders, past, present and emerging.



So, to the agenda for today. I'll begin with an overview of the first half '23 results. Then I'll hand over to Nigel, who will provide you with more details on these financials. Then I'll speak further on our Customer First Plan, which is the strategy we outlined in September 2018 and underpins