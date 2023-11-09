Myer Holdings Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 09, 2023 / 03:00AM GMT

Timothy Clark -



Good afternoon, everyone. The Myer AGM is about to commence. My name is Timothy Clark, and I'm the Executive General Manager of Property, Store Development and Services for Myer. (Operator Instructions). My Chairman, JoAnne Stephenson will now commence the meeting. Thank you.



JoAnne M. Stephenson - Myer Holdings Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. My name is JoAnne Stephenson. And it's my great pleasure to welcome you to the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Myer Holdings Limited as your Chairman.



As we gather for this hybrid meeting today, which is also being audio webcast, let's take a moment to recognize the various traditional lands on which we do our business. From my location, our location here today, I'd like to acknowledge the custodians of the land on which we meet, the Wurundjeri people who are part of the Kulin Nation, and I pay my respects to their elders, past, present and emerging.



As always, we plan to make this meeting as interactive as possible with the opportunity for