Corporate Participants
=====================
* Leon Coetzer
Jubilee Metals Group PLC - CEO
* Neal Reynolds
Jubilee Metals Group PLC - CFO

Leon Coetzer - Jubilee Metals Group PLC - CEO
As Leon Coetzer, CEO of Jubilee Metals Group to present to you our interim results for the period ending December 2023. I'm joined by Neal Reynolds, our CFO who will be presenting some of the financial numbers in this presentation.
It's particularly pleasing to present a set of results that reflect the Jubilee's strategy, the value of a strategy that is agile to respond to market dynamics with the results to show the significant growth we experienced in our chrome division with the expansion of operations and continued expected expansion of its operations.
While our copper business unit in Zambia is starting to show its value with the increase in copper production starting to come through on the back of an investment program in Zambia, showing the value of a
