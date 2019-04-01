Q4 2018 Aegean Airlines SA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 01, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I am Gaily, your Chorus Call operator.



Welcome, and thank you for joining the Aegean Airlines Conference Call to present and discuss the Full Year 2018 Financial Results. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Eftichios Vassilakis, Chairman. Mr. Vassilakis, you may now proceed.



Eftichios Theodoros Vassilakis - Aegean Airlines S.A. - Executive Chairman



Yes. Good afternoon, everybody. Welcome to our annual results call.



Once again, beyond me, we have in attendance both Mr. Kouveliotis, our CFO; and (inaudible), our Treasury and Investor Relations Director, so welcome.



2018 was a difficult year because we had 2 headwinds going against us. One was a significant increase of competitive capacity to our markets, which was between 14% and 17%, depending if you consider Athens or the regions or the overall Greek capacity situation, and of course, a significant increase in the price of fuel.



Despite those 2 effects, we followed a