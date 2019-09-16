Q2 2019 Aegean Airlines SA Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 16, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Hello, good afternoon, everybody, and welcome to our quarter 2 and H1 results for 2019. Let me say at the onset that we think we have just released a very solid set of results for this year, set -- for the first half of the year, set against a backdrop of a slowdown of the European economy; and at the same time for the first time in last 5 years, 6 years, a slowdown in arrivals to Greece -- tourism arrivals to Greece. So within that environment, the company has achieved to produce 14% more revenue using essentially the same fleet of aircraft as last year. So we have no additions to our fleet during the first half of 2019. The reason for