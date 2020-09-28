Q2 2020 Aegean Airlines SA Earnings Call (Greek) Transcript

Sep 28, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I'm Constantinos, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Aegean Airlines conference call to present and discuss the first half 2020 financial results. (Operator Instructions) And the conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Eftichios Vassilakis, Chairman. Mr. Vassilakis, you may now proceed.



Eftichios Theodoros Vassilakis - Aegean Airlines S.A. - Executive Chairman



Yes. Good afternoon to everybody. Welcome to our first semester results call. Just to say that aside from myself, our CEO, Mr. Gerogiannis; our CFO, Mr. Kouveliotis; and our Treasurer, Mrs. Dimaraki, are all in attendance. So all of us are available to answer your questions. We'll try to keep the presentation and the discussion broad and relatively short. So you can ask some questions on the broad direction of things in the full understanding that, obviously, the current crisis is probably the strongest one that aviation has ever seen.



