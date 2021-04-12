Q4 2020 Aegean Airlines SA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 12, 2021 / 02:30PM GMT

Yes. Good afternoon, everybody. Welcome to our annual results call. I'm afraid, of course, the completion of the year, as we all know, and as we've explained in our AGM and in various different occasions over the last few months, the close of the year, the last quarter was actually one of the weakest quarters or one of the most impacted by the pandemic. So our full year ended up with just about EUR 415 million of revenue versus EUR 1.3 billion in 2019, which is a 68% reduction relative to the year before. And indeed, only with 5.1 million, 5.2 million