Q2 2021 Aegean Airlines SA Earnings Call Transcript

Eftychios Theodoros Vasilakis - Aegean Airlines S.A. - Executive Chairman



Yes. Good afternoon everybody and welcome to our H1 2021 analyst call. A few things to say. Obviously, another quarter Q2 of 2021 with substantial restrictions from the pandemic. We were only able to operate roughly 1/3 of our flights relative to 2019, due to the restrictions. So substantially restricted still during the quarter, although, of course, that's significantly changed from the early part of the quarter to the later part of the quarter.



Despite the substantial restriction, we were able to significantly